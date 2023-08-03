A teenager has been airlifted to hospital after a motorbike accident in the Northern Tablelands.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Mount Topper, near Tingha, this afternoon - Thursday, August 3 - where a male in his teens was injured.
NSW Ambulance called on the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service to assist with the motorbike accident.
At the scene, a male in his teens was treated for pelvic and lower leg injuries after falling from a motorcycle, Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Media said in a statement.
The teenager was then airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
He was in a stable condition.
