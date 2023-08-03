The Land
Motorbike accident at Mount Topper near Tingha sees teen suffer injuries

Updated August 3 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:50pm
The rescue chopper was called to Mount Topper today.
A teenager has been airlifted to hospital after a motorbike accident in the Northern Tablelands.

