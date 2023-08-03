A TRUCK crash has closed a major highway in both directions between Tamworth and the coast.
The Oxley Highway is closed in both directions between Mount Seaview and Yarrowitch after a truck rollover at about 2:50pm on Thursday, August 3.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash, about 20 kilometres west of Gingers Creek, following reports of the single vehicle accident.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, and drive with caution as paramedics and traffic crews remain at the site of the crash.
There are no suitable diversions, and drivers have been warned to prepare for travel delays.
The route is regularly used as a major thoroughfare for motorists travelling between Tamworth and the coast.
There is no indication about when the road will reopen.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
