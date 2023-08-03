The Land
Oxley Highway closed in both directions near Gingers Creek

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated August 3 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:30pm
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the truck crash on the Oxley Highway near Gingers Creek. File picture
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the truck crash on the Oxley Highway near Gingers Creek. File picture

A TRUCK crash has closed a major highway in both directions between Tamworth and the coast.

