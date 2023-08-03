The Land
Tough market for late season calves at Grafton as those with feed have the advantage

By Jamie Brown
August 3 2023 - 7:30pm
Jacqueline Todd with Robert Charles, Elland, were in the market for quiet heifers in calf at Thursday's Grafton store sale and were fortunate to buy these for $972 a head.
Grafton yarded 691 head of store cattle with heavy steers to $1549 for milk tooth Angus, and cows-in-calf to $1206 as the market focussed on stock ready to grow-on.

