Tivoli Angus tops at $16,000 for $8,500 average

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
August 3 2023 - 8:00pm
Stud consultant Rob Tindall, Buffer Livestock Marketing Francis Buffier, auctioneer Paul Dooley, vendors Annie and Hugh Kraefft and Virbac advisor Ed Shannon. Picture by Elka Devney
Tivoli Angus, Merriwa, has sold 44 bulls to a sale top price of $16,000, averaging $8,500 with more than 75 per cent clearance at auction.

