Tivoli Angus, Merriwa, has sold 44 bulls to a sale top price of $16,000, averaging $8,500 with more than 75 per cent clearance at auction.
Majority of the bulls sold will remain in the region after strong competition from local buyers.
Top price buyer Henry and Chris White, Talbragar Holdings, Coolah, paid $16,000 for Tivoli Prime Minister S155, sired by Dunoon Prime Minister P758 and out of Tivoli Gilda M08. The 23-month-old bull weighed 849 kilograms and had a Breedplan estimated breeding value of +9.4 for eye muscle area, -8.2 for gestation length, +1.3 for retail beef yield, +81 for carcass weight and -8.2 for calving difficulty.
The bull has an EBV of +59 for 200-day growth, +109 for 400-day growth and +156 for 600-day growth.
Mr White also purchased Tivoli Paratrooper S200, son of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and out of Millah Murrah Prue L106 for $11,000.
The 22-month-old bull had an EBV of +91 for carcass weight, +7.8 for calving difficulty, -8.4 for gestation length, +4.6 for scrotal circumference, +121 for mature weight.
It also had an EBV of +65 for 200-day growth, +108 for 400-day growth and +160 for 600-day growth.
Tivoli Compass S17SV was Mr White's final purchase of the sale for $6,000.
Tivoli stud principal Hugh Kraefft said it was exciting to see some homes for a lot of the bulls.
"The Merriwa district is probably as dry as anywhere in the whole state so it probably affected the sale but we're really happy that buyers came from the lower Hunter and up to Manilla," he said.
"I think a lot of people were looking for classic bulls with low to medium birth weight, lots of growth and high performance so they sold very well.
"The top priced bull was a beautiful Prime Minister bull with huge growth figures, lots of length and capacity...he had great weight and depth and is free moving three dimension bull."
Dan Sullivan, Mendooran, purchased three bulls to a top of 10,000 to average $7,333.
Ian and Dennis Forest, Manilla, purchased three bulls to a top of $9,000 to average $7,333.
Gary Johnston, Moonan Flat, purchased Tivoli Quixote S70 for $10,000 and Tivoli Compass S102 for $6,000.
MK and LM Hunt, The Ranch, purchased Tivoli Prime Minister S37SV for $10,000 and Tivoli Q118 Broken Bow S228 for $6,000.
The sale was conducted by Elders with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
More information and female results to come.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
