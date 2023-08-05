The Land
Home/Beef

Win a pen of Santa heifers 2023 competition winner announced

August 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Hannaford, Elders Gunnedah, Emily and Bonnie Ashman, Santa Gertrudis Association president Michael Doering, and breeder Andrew Orman, Benelkay Santas.
Nick Hannaford, Elders Gunnedah, Emily and Bonnie Ashman, Santa Gertrudis Association president Michael Doering, and breeder Andrew Orman, Benelkay Santas.

What started as a suggestion from his grandson has turned out well for The Land's Cowra-based reader Gordon Willson, who was drawn as the winner of a pen of Santa Gertrudis heifers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.