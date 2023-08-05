What started as a suggestion from his grandson has turned out well for The Land's Cowra-based reader Gordon Willson, who was drawn as the winner of a pen of Santa Gertrudis heifers.
The heifers were bred by Andrew and Jules Orman, Benelkay Santas, Mullaley.
Mr Willson said his six-year-old grandson, Jack, had a routine of going through The Land and looking at different cows in the paper.
Jack is also at the age where he can read, so when he saw the word 'win' next to some heifers he asked his grandfather if he could enter the competition.
Jack said he "wouldn't mind winning those for dad" to surprise him, and so Mr Willson sent off the entry.
It was a big surprise when he received the phone call to say he was the winner, he said.
"I told Jack, and he was very excited," Mr Wilson said.
The competition allowed the winner to either take home three heifers or split the proceeds of the sale of six, with the other half supporting the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
The trio decided to auction the heifers at the Gunnedah sale.
Mr Willson, his son Shane and young Jack have made plans to attend the Carcoar cattle sale and buy some heifers in the next few weeks.
The family used to run Murray Gray cattle on the 80 hectare property.
"We've got a little place out a Reids Flat but we haven't got anything on it for 12 months," Mr Willson said.
"We were looking at getting a few more to put on it, so it worked out really well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.