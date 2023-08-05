Picturesque Tamworth property Werribee Park is being offered as a whole or in four separate blocks through McCulloch Agencies.
Located at Bective 20 minutes west of the Tamworth, the 406 hectare (1002 acre) aggregation offered by Max and Calli Kaluder features an original outlying three bedroom, two bathroom Goonoo Goonoo homestead.
The federation-style brick homestead has outstanding 360 degree views over the district is surrounded by a huge garden that includes thriving fruit trees and a 12m swimming pool.
The country comprises of undulating and productive flats with a mix of light to heavier red soils that have an excellent mix of native pastures, lucerne and sub-topical pastures.
Werribee Park has consistently run 500 ewes and 220.
Quality infrastructure includes four machinery sheds, a three stand raised board shearing shed, 100 head capacity sheep yards and 200 head capacity cattle yards.
Water is also a feature with eight dams and seven registered bores.
The aggregation is very well fenced with hinge joint and barbed wire into 26 paddocks as well as being fenced into four title lots.
Werribee Park is 105ha (259 acres). The federation-style homestead is constructed from the original Goonoo Goonoo brick and has views over the Tamworth and surrounding areas.
Improvements include two machinery sheds, a shearing shed and yards, a two vehicle carport and an underground cellar.
The property is divided into 16 paddocks and has three bores.
Rose Cottage is 100ha (247 acres) and has an air-conditioned two bedrooms weatherboard cottage with a north facing verandah.
The lot is divided into nine paddocks and has cattle yards, two machinery sheds with a lockable workshop. There are also two dams and a bore.
Ravenscroft is a 100ha (247 acre) vacant block with a potential house site with spectacular 360 degree views.
The lots is divided into six paddocks and has three dams and two bores. The neighbouring property on the northern boundary is also for sale.
Werribee Downs is also a 100ha (247 acre) vacant block with a number of house sites. The lot is divided into four paddocks with four dams and a new, unequipped bore.
Buyers have the opportunity to acquire the aggregation as a whole, or the individual blocks.
Expressions of interest close with McCullough Agencies, Tamworth, on September 31.
Contact George Berry, 0438 081 736, or Daniel McCullough, 0429 613 332, McCullough Agencies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.