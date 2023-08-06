The Land
Home/News

Clunie Range Angus average $19,606 for 183 bulls.

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
August 6 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Angus bull sold for $65,000 with 183 bulls averaging $19,606 for a 100 per cent clearance at Clunie Range Angus stud's annual on-property sale on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.