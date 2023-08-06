The first bull in the catalogue, Scorpion, was calved on August 28, 2021, and on sale day, weighed 1016 kilograms. Sired by Clunie Range Quaid Axam Q57, the deep, well-muscled bull had a Breedplan eye muscle area (EMA) of +11 which was 131 square centimetres. It had a +55 EBV for 200-day growth, +99 for 400-day, and +130 for 600-day growth. Its Angus Breeding Index ($A) was $192, and Angus Breeding Low Feed Cost Index ($A-L) was $310. Callandoon also paid $21,000 for Clunie Range Staunch, a two-year-old bull weighing 804kg sired by Murdeduke Quarterback Q011.