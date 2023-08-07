The Land
Glendonald Merinos tops Sheepvention 2023 Merino and Corriedale ram sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
August 7 2023 - 3:00pm
*64 of 73 Merino rams sold to $11,000, av 3515

*Total clearance of five Corriedale rams to $3500, av $3100

A Victorian Merino breeder who has sold more than 800 rams at Sheepvention over a 43-year period has topped the Merino sale, with an online buyer swooping in to secure the top-priced lot.

