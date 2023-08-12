The Western Racing Association's first meeting for the new racing season was the 2023 Collie Cup at Gilgandra.
The feature race, sponsored by the Collie Hotel, was won by Sparks, an eight-year-old bay gelding trained by Jane Clements, Armidale, and was ridden by Gulgong-based jockey, Jake Pracey-Holmes.
Being the first Saturday for the new racing year, the Gilgandra Jockey Club hosted a remembrance ceremony as part of the National Jockey Celebration Day.
All race meetings around Australia paused to observe a minute's silence in honour of jockeys who have died in races and to pray for their safety as the new season begins.
Best dressed lady - Ashlee Petch, Bathurst.
Best dressed gent - Chris Clemson, Walgett.
Best dressed couple - Avalon Rose and Jaidyn Newman, Wollongong.
Best dressed girl and boy - Isla and Archie Caton, Rawsonville.
Pictures by Samantha Thompson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.