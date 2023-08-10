Wanstrow ideal for lambs and cattle with cropping bonus

The 300 hectare (741 acre) Central West NSW property Wanstrow heads to auction with an indicative price guide of $4-$4.5 million.
Located at Woodstock, 14km from Cowra and 90km from both Orange and Bathurst, the productive grazing and farming country is regarded as being ideal for prime lamb and cattle production and has produced award winning crops.
Wanstrow is described as being about 90pc arable with highly fertile red and grey loam soils backed by a sound fertiliser history.
The property has conservatively carried about 800 ewes and lambs and is estimated to run 150-180 cows and calves.
Yellow and grey box, kurrajongs and river red gums provide both shade and shelter on the gently rolling country.
The very well fenced property has 20 main paddocks and four holding paddocks.
Rotational cropping has been carried out on about 50 per cent of the property in order to improve pastures.
Wheat and/or oat crops have been grown for two years producing about 300 8x3x3 foot bales annually.
The paddocks have then been sown with the improved pastures including clover, rye grass, cocksfoot, fescue and lucerne.
There is also an annual weed control program in place.
Water is supplied from 17 dams, a well that supplies a reticulated system, and Spring Creek supported by 700mm (28 inch) average annual rainfall.
The well maintained improvements include steel cattle yards, shearing shed with steel sheep yards, machinery shed, three hay sheds and three silos.
The modern, spacious three bedroom residence is set in a garden and has picturesque 360 degree views.
Wanstrow will be auctioned in Sydney on September 19
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster Nolan Real Estate, or James Keady, 0427 312 402, James P Keady & Co.
