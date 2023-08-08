Repeat clients and a fair portion of new ones stepped in and supported the Te Mania Angus Northern Spring Sale today in Walgett, with bulls showing strong carcase traits being well sought after.
The overall results for the sale were strong, topping at $34,000 with a full clearance of 111 bulls sold and an average of $16,181.
Te Mania Sunsberry S1469 topped the sale, being sold for $34,000 to Ben Coulton Family Trust, North Star.
The Te Mania Qubic Q434 son is nearly a full suite of Te Mania blood for the past three generations, being the first calf out of a two-year-old heifer Te Mania Jedda Q1425.
Sunsberry S1469 was ranked in the top five per cent of the breed for gestation length with a figure of -8.8 and an inter-muscular fat estimated breeding value of +3.9, ranking him within the top 12pc of the breed, along with weighing in at 830 kilograms at 23 months of age.
The second top-priced bull for the sale was Te Mania Shabazz S449 selling to Mackas Pastoral Co, Salt Ash, for $32,000.
The 24 month-old Te Mania Kirby K138 son was described in the catalogue as a bull that ticks a lot of boxes and comes from a highly proven pedigree, along with being in the top one per cent of the breed for IMF.
O'Brien Brigalow Pastoral, Carinda, was the volume buyer for the sale, purchasing 10 bulls to average $18,800.
With 56 registrations for the sale, bulls were destined into south-east and south-west Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and across NSW.
Te Mania stud principal Hamish McFarlane said it was a really solid sale, with a good spread of regular, loyal clients with a spread of new clients too.
"Sons of home bred sires were highly sought after and they performed really well," Mr McFarlane said.
"There was a strong emphasis on people looking and paying for bulls with a little bit more IMF and marbling, to allow them to get into the higher quality end of the game."
The sale was conducted by Clemson Hiscox and Co Pty Ltd with Paul Dooley as auctioneer. The sale was interfaced online with AuctionsPlus.
