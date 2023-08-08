The Land
Sunsberry shines through at Temania Angus sale

By Helen Decosta
Updated August 8 2023 - 8:44pm, first published 8:00pm
The top priced bull of the sale Te Mania Sunsberry 1469 purchased for $34,000 by Ben Coulton Family Trust, North Star with James McCormack from Te Mania Angus, Chris Clemson, Clemson Hiscox & Co, Walgett Paul Dooley, Paul Dooley Livestock Auctioneers, Pru Coulton, Ben Coulton Family Trust, North Star, Tom Gubbins,Te Mania Angus,Bob Hilton, Ben Coulton Family Trust, North Star and Hamish McFarlane from Te Mania Angus. Photo supplied.
Repeat clients and a fair portion of new ones stepped in and supported the Te Mania Angus Northern Spring Sale today in Walgett, with bulls showing strong carcase traits being well sought after.

