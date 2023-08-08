Buyer of the top-priced bull was St Clair Pastoral, The Pinnacle, Walcha, owned by Gary Smith, with Rob Dugdale providing advice and Ben Gallagher, The Pinnacle, at the ringside. Hazeldean S1971 was sired by Rennylea NORL519 and had an impressive resume of Breedplan estimated breeding values (EBVs). The two-year-old bull weighed 878 kilograms and was in the Transtasman Angus Cattle Evaluation's (TACE) top 30 per cent for intramuscular fat (IMF) with an EBV of +3.7. S1971's Angus Breeding Index ($A) was $222. Its Heavy Grain index ($GN) is +295, and its heavy grass index ($GS) is +207, placing it in the top 30pc of the June 2023 Angus Australia ratings. St Clair Pastoral bought seven bulls averaging $10,142.