complete clearance for Hazeldean at its New England sale

August 8 2023 - 7:00pm
Ben Gallagher, The PInnacle, Walcha, Ed Bradley and Bea Litchfield with Stirling Litchfield and Gary Smith, St Clair Pastoral Company, The Pinnacle, Walcha with the top priced bull at $18,000. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
Hazeldean Angus' 4th annual New England bull sale has topped at $18,000, averaging $9181 for the complete clearance of 66 bulls at its sale at the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange.

