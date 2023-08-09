Dorper rams were in demand at the annual Cobar ram sale on Tuesday, with the top-priced ram of the sale selling for $5000.
Winrae 225287 claimed top price and was bought by repeat clients, Bullindgie Pastoral Company, Dirranbandie, Queensland.
The black headed, 15 month-old ram, a son of Winrae Bazooka 200187, weighed in at 82.5 kilograms with a weaning weight Lambplan figure of 2.37.
Winrae also had the second top-priced ram for the sale with another 15 month-old, Dorper ram, Winrae 225291, who was purchased by Alodi Dorpers, Mendooran, for $4900.
The Winrae Whirlwind 200171 son tipped the scales at 114kg with a post-weaning fat figure of 0.09.
On offer throughout the sale were Dorper, White Dorper and Ultra White rams, from various studs within the western and central western districts of NSW, as well as Victoria.
Ben and Liarne Mannix, Gunbooka, Bourke, were the volume buyers of the sale, purchasing eight rams to an average of $2500.
The Dorper section of the sale sold 31 of 36 head to an average of $2819.
For the White Dorpers, the top-priced ram was offered by Dell African Dumisa Dorpers and White Dopers.
African 220413 was purchased by Darly Pastoral Company, Cowra, for $2000.
African 220413, sired by Dumisa 200630, weighed 101kg and displayed a PFAT figure of 0.24 and a maternal weaning weight value of 2.3.
Of 48 White Dorper rams offered, 16 sold to an average of $1137.
A highlight for the sale was the success for two studs, one being Winrae Dorpers, Bundarra, who offered and sold eight rams in the sale for an average of $4500.
Dell African Dumisa Dorpers and White Dopers, Moama, also had a successful sale having offered and sold 18 rams across both Dorpers and White Dorpers to average $2322.
There were three Ultra White rams offered in the sale, one sold for $2000, from Bulmar Dorpers and Ultra Whites, was purchased by Darrawong Pastoral, Darrawong Station, Cunnamulla, Qld.
The overall average for the sale was $2241 with a clearance rate of 56 per cent.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Soultions Russel, Cobar and interfaced online with AuctionsPlus.
Read the full report in this weeks edition of The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.