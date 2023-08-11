The Land
Elders Stud Stock agent Ryan Bajada to move to Wagga Wagga, NSW

Bryce Eishold
August 12 2023 - 6:45am
Elders Stud Stock specialist Ryan Bajada, Bairnsdale, will move interstate to Wagga Wagga, NSW, in the coming weeks as he looks back on the formative years of his career. Pictures by Bryce Eishold
Ryan Bajada looks back on his time as a child in Haz-Zebbug in southern Malta and puts his passion for agriculture down to his late grandfather's poultry feedlot and flower farm.

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

