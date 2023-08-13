Keen to offer their two sons a more settled lifestyle, Danyelle and Anthony Haigh decided to give up their jobs as water drillers, sell their Queensland home and move 3000 kilometres to take on something they've never done before - farming.
These first-time farmers aim to grow pasture under irrigation to cut for hay on a 5000-acre property in the Northern Territory, 190 kilometres north of Alice Springs, while also launching a tourist park.
And television cameras will capture the whole extraordinary experience.
Viewers will follow the Haigh family's journey over six episodes of Outback Farm as they face the challenges of living remotely to keep their dream alive.
Drilling water bores on remote cattle stations throughout Australia, Danyelle and Anthony spent a lot of time on the road.
Danyelle is a nurse by trade, and Anthony is a mechanic.
"We wanted more stability and normality of life for our children," Danyelle said.
But the big decision to uproot their lives was difficult initially for their family and friends.
"They cried mainly because they didn't want us to go but also for taking such a huge risk in what we were doing," Danyelle said.
Danyelle said living in remote Australia was "adventurous, and no day is the same".
"There have been many challenges thus far," she said.
"But I think not knowing if it was going to be successful, where the next dollar would come from and when that dollar would be coming in have been the biggest challenges."
However, there has been plenty of upside to the family's move to central Australia.
"Waking up in the same place for longer than a month at a time and knowing that the kids are thriving in this new lifestyle and loving it have been the biggest 'wins' so far," Danyelle said.
"The kids love everything about it - having all the farm animals, adventures, making new friends, and somewhere to call home."
Danyelle's advice for anyone considering moving to a remote location was to be "prepared to work hard to make your dreams come true".
"It ain't easy living in Outback Australia, but it sure is worth it," she said.
"The vast landscapes, the sunsets and sunrises, the animals in their natural habitats and the friendships you form become family.
"Life certainly is more rewarding and fulfilling living in the bush."
Outback Farm will air on August 22 on 7mate.
