The Land
Home/News

Outback Farm tells the story of Danyelle and Anthony Haigh as they chase their farming dream

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
August 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danyelle and Anthony Haigh, with their two sons will feature in a new television series - Outback Farm. Picture supplied.
Danyelle and Anthony Haigh, with their two sons will feature in a new television series - Outback Farm. Picture supplied.

Keen to offer their two sons a more settled lifestyle, Danyelle and Anthony Haigh decided to give up their jobs as water drillers, sell their Queensland home and move 3000 kilometres to take on something they've never done before - farming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.