The Vivers family of Eaglehawk Angus have hit a home run at their 2023 on-property bull sale with the Kingsland based stud in the northern tablelands achieving a total clearance of 104 angus bulls.
Bulls were in hot demand with auctioneer Blake O'Reilly having his work cut out for the day from the 57 registered bidders who helped the sale to an $11,640 average and top of $80,000.
Fourteen bulls were sold via online platform auctions plus while results were slightly back on last years record on-property average of $20,549 from 83 bulls, but up from the $50,000 top.
Sale topper of $80,000 Eaglehawk Blaster S523 sold to Jon Gaffney, Graneta Angus from Bell QLD.
Out of a Bruns Blaster the 902 kilogram two year old angus bull tested in the top 10pc for 600 day weight and top 20pc carcase weight.
First time buyer of Eagle Hawk Angus Jon Gaffney first saw the sort after bull at the studs open day over 2 weeks ago.
"We were chasing a stud sire and done plenty of looking around but finally found what we were looking for" said Mr Gaffney.
"Before leaving to come to the sale my son told me not to come home without him and that 50 grand should easily do the job and wasn't he wrong."
The $80,000 sale topping bull was the sole purchase for the Queensland based buyer.
Under bidder was return buyer of seven years Dion Porter from Fucheng Woodlands, Westmar Qld.
"Our budget was 60 thousand and we knew it was going to be stretched today." said Mr Porter.
"We would have loved to have his low birthweight and growth traits in our herd but it wasn't to be unfortunately."
Fucheng Woodlands herd consists of a combined 2800 angus cows and 3500 wagyu pure bloods, the northern operation completed their sale draft with 4 bulls to an average of $19,500.
Camm Agricultrual Group, Bowenville Qld purchased 16 bulls to an $8812 average.
Bradleys Flats Pastoral Company, Black Springs bought 8 bulls to average $12,625.
Eaglehawk Angus stud principal Ian Vivers reflected on the total clearance along with strong presence of repeat buyers from the sale.
"The most comforting thing from all the events today was the amount of repeat buyers that we had today" he said.
"Their wasn't a name read out after each purchase that I didn't know and that's the core part of building a business."
"Having a cliental base that rely on your genetics to benefit their herd is very humbling and is what we strive to do year in year out" said Mr Vivers.
The sale was covered by Ray White Armidale and Dorrigo with Blake O'Reilly the auctioneer.
