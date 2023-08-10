The Land
Blaster S523 helps Eaglehawk Angus to heights of $80,000

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated August 10 2023 - 9:27pm, first published 8:30pm
Brendan Kelly, Kell Co Rural Agencies with Jon Gaffney, Graneta Angus alongside Blake O'Reilly, Ray White Armidale and Ian Vivers, Eaglehawk Angus
The Vivers family of Eaglehawk Angus have hit a home run at their 2023 on-property bull sale with the Kingsland based stud in the northern tablelands achieving a total clearance of 104 angus bulls.

