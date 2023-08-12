A hiatus from showing resulted in the ultimate victory for one stud breeder during the interbreed at the Royal Queensland Show on Saturday afternoon.
Judges Erica Halliday, Ben Nevis Angus, Walcha, NSW, Scott Ferguson, Glen Oaks, Nobby, and international judge PJ Budler made their decision in front of a full main ring crowd which included strong interest from the general public.
Hereford bull Truro Sherlock from Scott and Pip Hann, Truro Whiteface, Bellata, NSW, overcame the competition from the Brahman and Shorthorn bulls in the final lineup to win the interbreed bull.
Judge Scott Ferguson commended Sherlock for his "enormous amount of eye muscle, ideal at cover and beautiful bone."
"While he maintains all his thickness over the top and thickness down behind, he's beautiful through the loins and hindquarter," Mr Ferguson said.
"He's just beautifully made through the shoulder and up to a great head and neck, and he's certainly well balanced.
"When we're talking seedstock, balance is an enormous thing, and I have a feeling that well balanced cattle go to breed on. This bull, every time we've seen him, he pulls up perfectly, he certainly gets around well.
"No matter what breed you breed, he is a remarkable individual."
Buyers will have the chance to take home the champion from the Truro Whiteface on-property spring sale on August 28.
The Hereford overcame the Shorthorn, Droughtmaster, Angus and Brahman bull champions to take top spot.
Earlier in the day Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi and family, GK Livestock, Dalby, exhibited GK Red 624 Dina S2 and her bull calf to the female interbreed title.
When making the final decision, judge Erica Halliday noted how impressed all three judges were with the champion's udder.
"We really liked the extra spring of dimension through her calf, the spring of dimension through her rib, out through her hip and down through her hindquarter," Ms Halliday said.
Owner Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi said the cow hadn't had many show appearances.
"So she came here last year as a heifer looking really good and she slipped on a mat in the shed coming down to the judging ring and hurt herself a little bit so she didn't really place last year and she hasn't really been anywhere else," she said.
She will now be offered for sale at the Power of Reds on September 9.
"She is by a Canadian bull I bought in myself and she is probably the second season of females we have got in production by that Canadian bull," Ms Johnson-Iseppi said.
"I like to put some of the very best females up for sale and all the females I've got in the sale I really would like to keep but I think that she would make a lovely foundation female or a donor female for someone.
"She is right where I want to be with Red Angus."
The Santa Gertrudis, Droughtmaster, Angus and Charolais females were also pulled up into the top five.
The bull and female pair from the Childs family, Glenlands J Droughtmasters, Dingo, were rewarded with the interbreed pairs ribbon.
The bull, Glenlands J Eldorado, and female, Glenlands J Cherish, had both been pulled up to the top five line up on both occasions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.