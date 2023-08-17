The Land
Dubbo agent Peter Milling honoured with OAM

By Virginia Harvey
August 17 2023 - 3:00pm
Congratulations to veteran Dubbo-based stock and station agent Peter Milling, who received the Order Of Australia Medal on the King's Birthday for services to the livestock industry.

