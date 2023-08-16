The Land
Home/Opinion

Renewables issue raised during Bush Summit

August 17 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inside the Bush Summit at Tamworth. Photo: Ben Jaffery
Inside the Bush Summit at Tamworth. Photo: Ben Jaffery

For those who attended the Bush Summit in Tamworth last Friday, it was clear there was significant community angst around transmission lines and so-called 'renewable' electricity generation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.