The Land
Home/Markets

Prices for heavy cows slip, again

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
August 16 2023 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Cabot, Nutrien Wagga Wagga, with 19 Angus cows weighing 679kg sold by RN and SL Pollard, Ladysmith, for $1628 at Wagga Wagga on Monday. Picture by Stephen Burns.
Peter Cabot, Nutrien Wagga Wagga, with 19 Angus cows weighing 679kg sold by RN and SL Pollard, Ladysmith, for $1628 at Wagga Wagga on Monday. Picture by Stephen Burns.

A softening of cattle prices, due in part to restricted buyer competition, has some producers and agents scratching their heads, particularly in parts of the state experiencing a decent season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.