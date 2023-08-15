The Land
Kiama MP Gareth Ward proposes Environmental Planning and Assessment Legislation Amendment (Agritourism) Bill 2023

August 16 2023 - 6:00am
Kiama MP Gareth Ward is introducing the Environmental Planning and Assessment Legislation Amendment (Agritourism) Bill 2023 to state parliament. Picture via Shutterstock
Member for Kiama on the South Coast Gareth Ward has released a draft private members bill following community concerns about the negative impacts of deregulated practices on farms and rural communities.

