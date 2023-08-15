The Land
Alcohol washing confirms new Varroa detection near Kempsey

Updated August 16 2023 - 8:04am, first published 7:56am
Varroa mite detected at Kempsey
Varroa mite detected at Kempsey

Varroa mite has continued its march across NSW with a new detection found in the Kempsey area on the state's Mid North Coast, causing the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) to issue a new Biosecurity Emergency Order.

