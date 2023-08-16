NSW Farmers will hear from Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt at AgQuip in Gunnedah next week to discuss some of the critical issues facing agriculture.
An informal forum with Minister Watt and Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres at 10am on Tuesday morning will include the latest updates on trade, biosecurity, drought, and innovation, and provide an opportunity for visitors to the NSW Farmers shed to hear how the new National Reconstruction Fund can support growth in agriculture.
In addition to the ministerial visit, NSW Farmers was bringing back a number of popular offerings for visitors including the free barbecue lunch for members and guests as well as free refreshments from the WFI Coffee Cart, and the popular hydrogen-powered haircuts will once again be on offer.
More than 150 AgQuip visitors took advantage of free hydrogen and solar-powered haircuts from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) H2Cuts demonstration trailer last year, and the truck will be back in Gunnedah from August 22-24.
Local NSW Farmers Regional Service Manager Michael Collins was among those who visited the affectionately named 'shearing shed', and he said it proved a hit with visitors.
"One of the highlights of an event like AgQuip is seeing what's new in agriculture, and I didn't mind jumping into this demonstration head-first," Mr Collins said.
"But there's also the old favourites like the GRDC Breakfast on Wednesday morning where the Brownhill Cup will be presented, and at 12.30pm we'll welcome back Aussie cricket legend Brad Hogg to talk about the importance of mental health.
"Whether you're an old cockie or a first timer we hope you'll enjoy everything AgQuip has to offer, and stop by the NSW Farmers shed to say g'day!"
Among those based in the NSW Farmers shed will be association president Xavier Martin, policy staff from the NSW Farmers environment team, the young farmer policy advisor and a representative from the workplace relations team. Mr Collins said there would also be representatives from the Farm Safety Unit on hand, with refreshments served up by the famous CWA volunteers.
Partners and stall holders will attend the NSW Farmers shed throughout the three days including:
. WFI Insurance
. Bunnings
. Spray Smart Chemical Trainers
. Mobil
. Sonic Natural Farming
. Prisma Tech Drones
. Verified Lending
. NSW Rural Fire Service
. Water NSW
. Isuzu Trucks
. Rural Aid
. Frontier Services
. Dell Computers
You can visit the NSW Farmers Shed at AgQuip site GH 24/25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.