"Let's be encouraged by the positives," said Ron Blyth, Mundarlo Angus, Tarcutta, when opening his second annual bull and female sale on Wednesday .
"Twelve months can make a lot of difference to our cattle business with margins down and plenty of costs.
"But that's farming."
Mr Blyth, in partnership with wife his Cheryl and assisted by the stud manager Stephen Hulm, presented 35 two-year-old bulls, along with 26 commercial first-calf cows, their calves sired by Texas Top Gun R66 and Injemira New Ground R179.
A top price of $8000 was paid for Mundarlo Mojo S147, a 906 kilogram son of Kenny's Creek Mojo Q43, when bought by Chris Callow, Callow Livestock, Dunedoo, on behalf of clients Macdonald Grazing, Tumut.
The young sire prospect had Trans Tasman Angus Cattle Evaluation figures of +105 400-day growth (top 15pc), +141 600-day growth (top 10pc), +115 mature cow weight (top 25pc), +3.3 intramuscular fat (top 20pc), while its $A index was +224 (top 25pc).
Mr Callow said his clients were attracted to their new sire for his even temperament, good bone and sound feet.
"He is a nicely balanced bull, with volume and length of body," he said.
He also purchased a second bull at $5000 also for Macdonald Grazing.
Mr Callow selected four additional bulls for clients Berowra Holdings, Dunedoo, at a $5000 average, while Jeremiah Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Adjungbilly, selected two new sires at $5000 each and Little Billabong Station, Little Billabong, paid $6000 for their pick of the draft.
The two pens of 13 first-calf cows sold for $3550 per head when purchased for Lulu Farming Trust, Wildes Meadow, by property overseer Tom Gilvarry.
Mr Gilvarry said the owner was very interested in the bloodlines of the cows and their calves which had been offered for sale.
"We are buying quality cattle when we see them," he said.
"Quality cows breed quality stock and you get quality returns."
The sale averaged $5357 for the 14 bulls sold from the 35 offered, while the 26 cows with calves averaged $3550.
Elders Tumut livestock agent Nick Gilvarry said the market was tough, but thought vendor Ron Blyth was prepared to meet the market.
"It was a tough day for Ron because the bulls were very well presented, and they were a very even line," he said.
"The price for the heifers showed the depth of the breeding at Mundarlo, but overall the sale reflected the low confidence at the moment in the cattle market."
The sale was settled by Elders studstock, Tumut, and interfaced online via AuctionsPlus. Harry Waters, Elders, was auctioneer.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
