The Land
Home/News

New biosecurity measures to ramp up protection for NSW

Updated August 16 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The risks of the fire ant crossing the border to NSW are increasing. Picture: File
The risks of the fire ant crossing the border to NSW are increasing. Picture: File

Biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of fire ants into NSW are being ramped up as increased seasonal demand for livestock feed and landscaping supplies increase the risk of the invasive pest being inadvertently carried across the border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.