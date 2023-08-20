The Land
Stockinbingal's Ross Minehams 40 year old machinery collection went under the hammer

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
August 20 2023 - 5:00pm
James and Miller agents Bruce Holden and Abbey Weincke, with auction vendor Ross Mineham, Stockinbingal, along with Josie Doyle and Luke Thorsby from AuctionsPlus. Photo supplied.
Antique machinery lovers came in droves to the village of Stockinbingal on the weekend, to secure a part of a one-of-a-kind collection, including buyers from Canada.

