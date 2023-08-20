Antique machinery lovers came in droves to the village of Stockinbingal on the weekend, to secure a part of a one-of-a-kind collection, including buyers from Canada.
Ross Minehan, Stockinbingal, has had an eye for collecting rare machinery for over 40 years, with the collection going under the hammer on Saturday, August 12.
The sale list included items ranging from an Atlantic Union Fuel Bowser, a 1926 Chevrolet 4 cylinder light truck, to a three horse power 1903 Alamo Stationary Engine and a 1909 McIntyre High Wheel car.
Along with these items there was also a 16 horse power Ruston Proctor stationary engine on list, believed to be the only functional one left in the world, which was purchased for $25,000 by a bidder from Wauchope.
The standout for the sale was the 1909 McIntyre High Wheel car, topping the sale at $38,000 to a purchaser from Nabiac.
The car was fully functional, like all the items offered, after being fully restored by Ross himself.
Other items which attracted a lot of attention, was the 1926 Chevrolet 4 cylinder light truck, selling for $24,000 down to Rutherglen, Vic and the three horse power 1903 Alamo Stationary Engine, which made $11,750 to a buyer from Grafton.
The 14hp 1905 Blackstone engine also brought some interest selling to Clear Creek for $11,000, with the six inch Rider Hot Air Ericson making $11,750 and a 1965 MG car being purchased for $22,000.
But not all items were destined the stay in the country, with a Canadian buyer from Kippen Ontario, buying the Campbell Gas Engine - The Samson for $10,750.
Collection owner, Ross Mineham said, that the sale was quite successful, with AuctionsPlus playing a large part in the auction, opening up the market with machinery heading to Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and then Canada.
"Somethings were on the lower side but you had the high ones made up for it, our average at the end of the day was acceptable," Mr Mineham said.
"People the way the economy is, they're not travelling unless they have to but when they buy online, they know they have to travel because they've bought something and they've got a reason the travel."
The clearance for the sale was 93 per cent with a number of items being purchased after the sale.
Miller and James Real Estate conducted the sale, while being interfaced on AuctionPlus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.