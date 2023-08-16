The Land
Man, 66, killed while loading tractors after Coleambally vintage machinery rally

By Staff Reporters
August 16 2023 - 11:00am
Paramedics, police and rescue volunteers responded, however a man crushed by a tractor at Coleambally on Monday was pronounced dead at the scene. File image
A 66-year-old man has died after being crushed by a tractor in Coleambally.

