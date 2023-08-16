A 66-year-old man has died after being crushed by a tractor in Coleambally.
On August 14 at around 11.30am, the 66-year-old man was in Kingfisher Avenue in Coleambally loading vintage tractors onto a flatbed truck.
The man had previously been at the Riverina Vintage Machinery Club's rally, which was held at the weekend, and was packing up his machinery on Monday when the accident occurred.
Police say it appears the man's death was an accident and say a report will be prepared for the coroner.
While ambulances, police and the Volunteer Rescue Association attended the scene, the man was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.
