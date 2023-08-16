The Land
Home/News

Tarago district farmers up ante over Veolia's Woodlawn incinerator

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
August 16 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Wild, Simon Reynolds, Tom Martin, Austin McLennan, Felicity Reynolds and Andrew Rowland are just some of the members of Longwater Agricultural Association Incorporated, which has opposed the Woodlawn incinerator. Picture supplied.
Aaron Wild, Simon Reynolds, Tom Martin, Austin McLennan, Felicity Reynolds and Andrew Rowland are just some of the members of Longwater Agricultural Association Incorporated, which has opposed the Woodlawn incinerator. Picture supplied.

A farming group is rallying in the face of a $600 million waste incineration plan near Tarago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.