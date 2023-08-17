The Land
Winter crops yield potential impacted as temperatures nudge 30 degrees

By Tyson Hosie
August 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Winter crops from central Queensland through to central NSW are rounding the home turn with a warm, dry tailwind, and yield potential is being impacted significantly as the mercury nudges 30 degrees Celsius in some areas. File picture
The August edition of the United States Department of Agriculture's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report was released last week.

