Merit Farm top at $36,000 and Hobbs Livestock to $14,000

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
August 17 2023 - 11:00am
Merit Farm Manager Stuart Hobbs and wife Kylie Hobbs, Molong, Nutrien Stud Stock manager John Settree, Dubbo, top priced buyer Phil Redding, Dunedoo, and the top priced bull Merit Farm Paratrooper K62 T33. Picture by Elka Devney.
Merit Farm Manager Stuart Hobbs and wife Kylie Hobbs, Molong, Nutrien Stud Stock manager John Settree, Dubbo, top priced buyer Phil Redding, Dunedoo, and the top priced bull Merit Farm Paratrooper K62 T33. Picture by Elka Devney.

Demand for a particular line of genetics at the Hobbs Livestock and Merit Farm inaugural on property bull sale saw Angus bulls top at $36,000 and Simmental bulls hit $14,000.

