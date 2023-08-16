Man dies after train strikes ute at level crossing

A man has died after a train struck a ute at a level crossing in the North West region this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the level crossing at Callaghans Lane, located five kilometres south of Quirindi, at 2.45pm on Wednesday, August 16, responding to reports the northbound train had struck a ute.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended but the driver of the ute, a man aged in his 60s, died at the scene.
Oxley police officers have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
No one on the train was injured. However, all passengers have had to leave the train and arrangements are underway to transport them by bus.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.