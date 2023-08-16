The Land
Train strikes ute at Quirindi killing driver

Updated August 16 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:16pm
Man dies after train strikes ute at level crossing
Man dies after train strikes ute at level crossing

A man has died after a train struck a ute at a level crossing in the North West region this afternoon.

