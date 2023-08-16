It was an end of an era at the second annual Glenalbyn and Munnabah Santa Gertrudis Bull Sale held on Wednesday at Wellington.
Thirty-three bulls were on offer with twenty-three being sold to an average of $12,260.
The $38,000 top price, Munnabah Quincy 1624 (P), was purchased by the Walker family, Strathmore Santa Gertrudis, Blackall QLD.
The 22-month-old was sired by Glenn Oaks Palo P1211 and was out of Munnabah P2205.
Tom Dunlop, Munnabah stud principal, said the bull has grown significantly in the last couple of months since returning from the show circuit and he admired his deep body, softness, and doing-ability.
The Walker family also purchased three other bulls from Munnabah, averaging $23,000.
They also secured the second top-price bull, Munnabah 1610 (P), for $35,000.
Mr Dunlop was happy to see bulls being sold to both commercial and stud producers with support from many repeat buyers.
Glenalbyn's top-price bull was Glenalbyn Schooner S885 selling for $20,000 to Kym and Duncan McMaster, Dundee Santa Gertrudis, Young.
The pair chose the bull because of his bloodlines, temperament, and coat type.
"He will complement our females well with his great weight gain, tight sheath, dark colour, and good statistics," said Mr McMaster
"This bull has performed well on the show circuit and in every other aspect," Mr McMaster said.
Glenalbyn also offered four stud heifers. Two sold to a top of $7500, for Glenalbyn Sophisticated S904 (P) and averaged $6500.
Howard and Kate Courts, Glenalbyn Stud principals, handed over the reins to their son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Eliza Courts.
Howard Courts said he was excited to hand the stud over to the third-generation.
"It is a privilege to be able to take over the stud that has been registered for 54 years," said Jack Courts.
The sale was conducted by Elders, with Lincoln McKinlay as auctioneer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.