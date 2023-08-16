Police have charged a driver after a man died five days after being critically injured in a crash in the Riverina last week.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, Tarcutta, about 8am last Friday August 11, and found a SUV and a truck had collided.
A 32-year-old man, who was a passenger in the SUV, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition.
The 30-year-old male driver was treated at the scene before being taken to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the truck, a 38-year-old man, was not injured.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District established a crime scene, with officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit investigating the incident.
Police have now been advised the 32-year-old man died this morning.
The driver of the SUV was then arrested and taken to Wagga Wagga police station where he has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and had his licence suspended.
He has been granted conditional bail to appear before Wagga Wagga Local Court on Wednesday 4 October 2023.
