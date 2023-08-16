The Land
Home/News

Driver charged as man dies after truck and car crash near Tarcutta

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
August 17 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have charged a driver after a man died five days following the Tarcutta crash. Picture: File
Police have charged a driver after a man died five days following the Tarcutta crash. Picture: File

Police have charged a driver after a man died five days after being critically injured in a crash in the Riverina last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.