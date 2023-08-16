The Land
Home/News

NSW Farmers' CEO Pete Arkle set to leave state's key farming lobby group

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
August 17 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers' CEO Pete Arkle is stepping down from the job.
NSW Farmers' CEO Pete Arkle is stepping down from the job.

He arrived at NSW Farmers at the peak of the drought, which followed with bushfires, floods and a pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.