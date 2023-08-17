A new buyer was a significant purchaser at the annual Karoo Angus bull sale today, which saw good demand for both two-year-old and yearling bulls throughout the catalogue and sold to a top of $20,000.
Of the 78 bulls offered, 73 sold at the fall of the hammer to an average price of $8815. Another bull was purchased immediately post sale.
K Farming Pty Ltd, Orange, bought seven bulls, including the top-priced Karoo Q240 Beast Mode S150 for $20,000.
Descended from Baldridge Beast Mode B074 and out of a Pathfinder Komplete K22 daughter, the bull registered estimated breeding values of +2.8 for birthweight, intramuscular fat of +1.8, and rib and rump fat of +1.2 and +1.1.
The bull also had EBVs of +59 for 200-day growth, +107 for 400-day growth and +140 for 600-day growth.
K Farming averaged $9857 across its seven bulls. Agent Ben Redfern, Elders Emms Mooney, Molong, said it was a new operation and his client was aiming to purchase heifer bulls to start the herd.
Three bulls equalled the second top-priced of $19,000.
The first, Karoo K252 Franklin S170, was bought by Sion Hill Pastoral Company, Lyndhurst.
Franklin, by Wattletop Franklin G188 K252, had EBVs of +9.6 for EMA, +3.9 for birthweight, +2.6 IMF and 200, 400 and 600-day growth figures of +60, +109 and +138, respectively.
Sion Hill also purchased Karoo P191 Intensity S180, by Booroomooka Puissance P191, for $10,000.
Mark Coleman, Orange, purchased Karoo Q240 Beast Mode S253, another Baldridge Beast Mode descendent, for $19,000.
The bull's EBVs included +150 for 600-day growth, +8.9 EMA and +93 carcase weight.
The third $19,000 bull, Karoo Beast Mode S103, was bought by long-term client AH and NA Evans, Walgett.
The bull featured in the top two per cent of the breed for carcase weight at +97 and in the top 1pc for 200, 400 and 600-day growths at +74, +130 and +171 respectively.
The Evans also purchased the G A R Ashland son, Karoo Ashland S114, for $17,000.
The bull also featured in the top 1pc for 200, 400 and 600-day growth at +72, +126 and +170, respectively, and in the top 1pc for carcase weight at +106.
Karoo Ashland S109 was also purchased by the Evans for $13,000. Another G A R Ashland son, the bull featured in the top 1pc for EMA at +15.5.
Westwood Pastoral, Crookwell, paid $16,000 for Karoo Enhance S99, by Sydgen Enhance and out of a Milwillah Reality K12 daughter.
Elders Emms Mooney conducted the sale with Liam Murphy as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
