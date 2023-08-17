The Land
Central West Tractor Trek to raise funds for Little Wings

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
August 17 2023 - 1:00pm
Graham Press, Orange, will participate in the annual Tractor Trek to raise money for Little Wings. Picture by Judith Keogh.
Graham Press, Orange, will participate in the annual Tractor Trek to raise money for Little Wings. Picture by Judith Keogh.

A convoy of tractor enthusiasts will hit the road near Cowra and travel 250 kilometres to raise funds for Little Wings on September 22.

