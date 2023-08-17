A convoy of tractor enthusiasts will hit the road near Cowra and travel 250 kilometres to raise funds for Little Wings on September 22.
The annual three-day Tractor Trek, organised by the Central West Charity Tractor Trek Group, is expected to attract more than 20 participants who will also showcase their machines.
Funds raised from the event will be donated to Little Wings, a charity that provides free air and group transport to seriously ill children from the Central West that need medical treatment in Sydney or Newcastle.
Central West Tractor Trek Group deputy director Nicholas Clancey will join the journey on his 1962 Massey Ferguson 35x that has been in the family for 25 years.
"There will be early models from the 1960s right up to late model tractors," he said.
"We'll be trekking out near Woodstock and Wyangala dam with both new and returning participants."
The group has conducted the Tractor Treks for more than seven years in the Central West and has raised as much as $1.5 million, with Mr Clancey participating in all but one trek.
"I come back each year to help raise money for sick children, I have five children of my own," he said.
The group will also host a two-course dinner and fundraising auction on September 23 at the Cowra Bowling Club to support local families in need.
Together, these tractor fanatics aim to create a brighter future for Central West children and their families by sharing their love for these iconic vehicles.
Tickets are available via the Central West Charity Tractor Trek Facebook page.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.