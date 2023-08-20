The Templeton's Crossing cemetery on Papua New Guinea's Kokoda Track was thought to be empty until a landowner spotted the remains of an Australian soldier in 2018.
Forensic archaeology and anthropology specialists from Australian defence and police forces have recovered the partial remains of 15 soldiers from the Templeton's Crossing site since June 2023.
They've also found a range of personal belongings including cutlery, jewellery and part of a bayonet.
The remote cemetery housed 65 Australian soldiers who died during the Kokoda Campaign between August and October 1942.
After the war the Templeton's Crossing cemetery, only accessible on foot or by helicopter, was disestablished.
It was believed all the bodies were moved to Bomana War Cemetery in Port Moresby.
The remaining bodies at Templeton Crossing have been moved to join their fellow soldiers at the war cemetery in a operation approved by Papua New Guinea authorities.
AFP Sergeant Amy van Bilsen said the specialist team working in Papua New Guinea have experience "identifying human remains".
They've also assisted in investigations involving "complex crime scene searches, anthropological assessments, burial excavations and exhumations".
"We recognise the historical significance of this work, and we are honoured to have supported the Australian Defence Force to locate, recover and examine the partial remains of Australian soldiers involved in World War II," Sergeant van Bilsen said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.