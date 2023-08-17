The Land
Coffin Creek Angus hits $40,000 to average $11,443

By Elka Devney
Updated August 18 2023 - 8:17am, first published August 17 2023 - 8:30pm
McDonald Lawson Carter agent Bill Lawson, Coffin Creek co-principal Jack White, both from Mudgee, top priced buyer Steve Reibel, Rylstone, auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth with Coffin Creek co-principal Harry White. Picture by Elka Devney
Coffin Creek Angus, Mudgee, sold bulls to a top of $40,000 at its annual on-property sale today.

Journalist

Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au

