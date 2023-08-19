Aviation authorities are investigating a crash that destroyed a former military helicopter in the Riverina highlands last month.
The Bell 206B-1 helicopter crashed at Mannus, south east of Tumbarumba on July 16.
The pilot experienced trouble with the 1976 built helicopter a short time after take off.
The aircraft rolled and crashed into terrain as the pilot tried to regain control.
It was substantially damaged by the impact.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has confirmed the matter is being examined.
"During manoeuvring immediately after lift-off, the pilot reported vibrations and a loss of directional control," a summary from the agency notes.
"The pilot attempted to arrest the helicopter's rotation airborne, however could not do so, so attempted to land the helicopter.
"During the landing the helicopter rolled over, sustaining substantial damage.
"The evidence collection phase of the investigation will involve interviewing the pilot, examining maintenance records and the collection of other relevant evidence."
Registration checks suggest the plane, manufactured by the Commonwealth Aircraft Corp, had been used by the military before being transferred to private company Nautilus Aviation, based in Queensland, in March 2019.
Records show it sold for $300,009 during a Grey's Online auction.
Nautilus Aviation is registered in Cairns and appeared to use the former military chopper for adventure flights.
A post on the Helibiz Instagram page suggest the aircraft then sold to a NSW man, referred to only as "Nigel", about six weeks ago.
The helicopter had the same military paintwork when sold as when used by the military, but with different registration numbers.
The ATSB expects an investigation into the crash to be short.
The agency did not list any injuries in the collision.
"A final report will be released at the conclusion of the investigation," a summary noted.
"Should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify the relevant parties, so that appropriate safety action can be taken."
