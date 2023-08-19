A client of more than 25 years standing has bought the top-priced bull at the Bingara-based Booroomooka Angus, backing up after buying the top-priced bull at last year's sale.
Boxmoor Agnus, Bundarra, run by Bill and Margie Doak and their children Brad and Ashlee, paid $52,000 for Booroomooka Suaalii S315 by Murdeduke Quarterback Q011.
The stud sold 219 of 219 two-year-old S bulls, averaging $13,063 and 21 of 27 T yearling bulls, averaging $11,095, from a significant offering of 246 bulls. Overall 240 of 246 bulls averaged $12,891.
As the first lot of the day, Suaali tipped the scales at 976 kilograms and had a data set that made him the Doak's ideal first choice from the offering, Brad Doak said.
Suaalii registered estimated breeding values (EBV) of +101 for carcase weight, eye muscle area of +6.6 and intramuscular fat of +3.8. He also had 200, 400 and 600-day growth figures of +71, +134 and +176, respectively.
Brad Doak said the bull's growth and maternal data had reinforced the bull's physical presence in the family's decision-making process.
Suaali's Angus Breeding Index ($A) was $286, and Angus Breeding Low Feed Cost Index ($A-L) was $519.
Selling for $42,000 was Booroomooka Paragon S892, bought in a three-way partnership of Rennylea Angus, Culcairn, Hazeldean Angus, Cooma and McRae Pastoral, Goondiwindi, Queensland, with Kevin Graham, Brisbane, Qld, acting as the consultant.
Sired by Booroomooka Paragon, which is sired by Esslemont Lotto L3, Paragon S892 is a September 2021 drop bull that weighed 746kg and had a birthweight EBV of +1.7, with a +59 for 200-day growth, +108 for 400-day, and +134 for 600-day growth.
Paragon S892's Angus Breeding Index ($A) was $303, and Angus Breeding Low Feed Cost Index ($A-L) was $471.
The top-priced yearling bull was another Paragon son, Booroomooka Paragon T42, bought by Sara Park Angus stud, Pinkett, east of Glen Innes, for $36,000.
Sara Park's Herb Duddy said he liked the Paragon progeny in the catalogue and felt he had the buy of the day.
Weighing 684kg, T42 had a birth weight EBV of +1.7, with a +66 for 200-day growth, +127 for 400-day, and +162 for 600-day growth.
NT42's $A index was $262, and $A-L was $475.
Another Paragon son, Booroomooka Paragon S272, sold for $38,000 to Frank White and family, Tangley Grazing at Guyra.
Its birth weight EBV was +0, with a +47 for 200-day growth, +104 for 400-day, and +136 for 600-day growth. Its $A index was $282, and $A-L was $470.
Davidson Cameron and Company were the selling agents, with Luke Scicluna, Tom Tanner and Nick Rogers as auctioneers. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
