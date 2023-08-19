The Land
Repeat buyers foundation of Booroomooka Angus sale

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
August 19 2023
A client of more than 25 years standing has bought the top-priced bull at the Bingara-based Booroomooka Angus, backing up after buying the top-priced bull at last year's sale.

