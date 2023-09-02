The Land
The latest agricultural research and development at Temora

By Newsroom
September 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FarmLinks research team James Holding, operations manager, Caroline Keeton, research and extension officer; Ehlena Lea, research and extension officer; and Hayden Thompson, senior research and extension officer. Picture supplied by FarmLink
On Friday, September 8, some of the latest agricultural research and development will be shown at the FarmLink Research open day at the Temora Agricultural Innovation Centre.

