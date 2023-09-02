On Friday, September 8, some of the latest agricultural research and development will be shown at the FarmLink Research open day at the Temora Agricultural Innovation Centre.
The Open Day is a chance for members and non-members to catch up with a few familiar faces and take in the latest agricultural research and development.
FarmLink, based at Temora, is a not-for-profit research organisation focused on extending the latest research, development and technology to its member base of southern NSW growers, consultants and other industry members.
This year, Chief Research Scientist John Kirkegaard will be on hand to discuss CSIRO's Farming Systems project - carbon analysis.
Other cropping trials to be showcased include RiskWi$e - nitrogen risk management; the potential of green ammonia; long coleoptile (deep sown) wheat; intercropping; variety x fungicide x nitrogen trial; and more.
For sheep producers and mixed farmers, there will be a pasture variety trial walk, presentations on EIDs, sheep handling and drenching, and a working dog demonstration.
The open day provides the perfect opportunity for growers to visit the trial sites, provide feedback and engage with FarmLink about future research opportunities they would like to see either at the Temora site or on their properties.
It also includes presentations from guest speakers and exhibits from agricultural businesses showcasing new and innovative products.
Entry is free, and a range of food and refreshments will be available. The day starts at 8:30 am, with the first trial site demonstrations starting at 9 am.
Visit https://farmlink.com.au/farmlink-open-day-23 for a complete program of events.
