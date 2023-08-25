The Land
Dunoon Angus Spring Bull Sale results, top price, clearance rate and average

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated August 25 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:00pm
Top price: Dunoon S603PV sold for $125,000 with buyers Tony Rutter, Cottage Creek Angus, Tarcutta, and Gerald Spry, Spry's Angus, Mangoplah.
A young Angus sire prospect, Dunoon S603PV, has been sold for six figures on behalf of Jock and Natasha Harbison, and Roger and Jane Harbison, Dunoon Angus, Holbrook.

