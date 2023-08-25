A young Angus sire prospect, Dunoon S603PV, has been sold for six figures on behalf of Jock and Natasha Harbison, and Roger and Jane Harbison, Dunoon Angus, Holbrook.
Purchased by Gerald, Lynden and Matt Spry, Spry's Angus, Mangoplah, in partnership with Tony Rutter, Cottage Creek, Tarcutta, for $125,000, the bull's semen will be available through Jack Lawrie, Breeder Genetics, Moppity.
The 856-kilogram son of Dunoon Q943, was described by Gerald Spry as having an "awesome set of data, with a great phenotype" at the Dunoon Angus Spring Bull Sale on Friday, August 25.
"His combination of data and phenotype is extremely rare," Mr Spry said.
"I think he will breed some awesome daughters which is what the herd needs."
Mr Rutter said the 'balance' of the bull attracted him.
"I learnt from senior breeders that animals have to be balanced," he said.
"When the bull pulls up he stands so well, which is what I like.
"A balanced bull is a functional bull and that is what the commercial breeders want."
Described as a bull with 'wow' quality, his estimated breeding values indicated calving ease direct (DIR) +7.7, gestation length -8.2, birth weight +1.2, 200-day growth +52, 400-day weight +95, 600-day weight +132, mature cow weight +96, milk +30, scrotal size +4, days to calving -7.2, docility +26, net feed intake +0.46, carcase weight +75, eye muscle area +5.7, rib fat depth +2.4, rump fat depth +2.5, retail beef yield -0.7 and intramuscular fat +3.9.
Offering a semen package of 100 straws in Landfall Signature S1755 in support of the Dolly's Dream charity, was a highlight for Dunoon Angus' sale at Holbrook.
The package was sold for $20,000 to a buyer operating through AuctionsPlus.
Stud principal Jock Harbison said the offering was a unique opportunity to purchase semen from the bull which had been bought for $240,000 at the Landfall Autumn 2023 bull sale.
"Dolly's Dream is a fantastic charity and we want to support it as best we can," Mr Harbison said.
"I hope this sale will be a bit of difference for the charity and for those who support and for those who benefit through it."
Along with Dunoon Angus, Angus Australia, Elders, AuctionsPlus, and Holbrook Breeders Australia supported the charity.
The sale was settled by Elders Stud Stock, Holbrook, with Lincoln McKinlay taking the bids and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.