For his third on-property Angus production sale, Marc Greening, Injemira Beef Genetics, Book Book, offered 50 rising-two-year old bulls along with 90 commercial heifers with calves.
The top price was $18,000, paid for Injemira New Ground S142 SV (HBR), when bought by Eldary Pastoral, Myrrhee.
All up, the 49 bulls sold averaged $7714.
Injemira New Ground S142 (HBR), by Landfall New Ground N90 and from Injemira Prue, was used in the stud as a yearling sire, with outstanding conception rates.
His eye muscle area figure was in the top three per cent of the breed, growth in the top 10pc.
The estimated breeding values included -6.0 calving ease direct, -3.3 gestation length, +6.5 birth weight, +59 200-day growth, +108 400-day weight, +144 600-day weight, +128 mature cow weight, +16 milk, +3.6 scrotal size, -2.7 days to calving and+2.1 intramuscular fat.
The buyer Daniel Fischer, Eldary Pastoral, Myrrhee, was attracted by his new sire for his overall balance and outlook.
"He is the complete bull," Mr Fischer said.
"His figures are outstanding, he has terrific shape, with length and depth of body and good temperament.
"He is as good a black bull as I'm likely to find anywhere."
Mr Fischer will join his new sire to commercial black cows, aiming to sell at the premier weaner sale at Wangaratta, Vic.
Of the 90 cows with their first calves offered, 73 were sold, with the top-priced pen of 16 bought by Brian Gentle, Tumut, for $2150.
All up, the females averaged $2055.
Mr Gentle has recently sold a draft of older cows and he thought his new purchase will fit nicely with his breeding program.
"I saw the opportunity to buy these great genetics," he said.
"They are well-bred heifers with their life in front in them."
They were genuine two year Pathfinder-blood heifers, with two-six week old calves sired by Injemira Angus bulls.
Second-top-priced bull, Injemira Command S354 (HBR) was bought by Ardno Livestock Trust, Mt Gambier, SA, for $15,000.
Volume buyers of bulls included Matt and Emma Lane, Galore, who purchased 12 for a $6416 average; Mack Agri, Uranquinty, who bought five to average $7600, and Ellingerin Pastoral, Inverleigh, Victoria, which bought three to average $9000.
Paroo Pastoral Co, Tilpa, added to their sire battery with five bulls for $6432 average.
Matt Lane said he was expecting a ''big upside in the cattle market".
"These bulls are good buying at the moment," he said.
"Their genetics are sound and their conformation is outstanding."
Mr Lane said the Angus breed was tried and tested to produce for the current beef market and his aim was to grow out the progeny to feeder steers.
Vendor, Marc Greening, was very pleased with the sale.
"I appreciate your support today," he said to those present, "especially in line with the way the prime cattle market is at the moment."
"The beef fundamentals are right, its not going to be long before the industry bounces back.
"Our program is not your traditional stud business. Our breeding decisions are dictated by commercial reality and that alone.
"Many stud operations can claim this, but at Injemira we do it ourselves."
Commercial production for Mr Greening means 2000 cattle in the form of grass-fed steers and heifers, along with live export breeding females and PTIC females will be turned off grass during 2023.
The sale was settled by Nutrien stud stock, Wangaratta, in conjunction with H Francis and Co, Wagga Wagga, with auctioneers were Alex Croker, H Francis and Co (females), and Mark Barton, Nutrien (bulls), and interfaced online via AuctionsPlus.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.