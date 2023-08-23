The Land
Yavenvale Swanky tops inaugural spring online sale

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
August 23 2023 - 8:00pm
Ray White GTSM agent James Brown and Yavenvale Herefords stud principal Nicki Pearce. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Adelong stud Yavenvale Herefords sold to a top of $15,500 at their inaugural online only spring bull sale on Tuesday, with high growth bulls well sought after.

