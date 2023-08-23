The Land
Home/News

Kate Banks proves you can have the best of both worlds in the bush

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
August 23 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Currently falling in love with agriculture one story at a time. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.