From the canefields of Far North Queensland to the turbulent days of Elders' post-GFC near-collapse, Mark Allison had plenty of experiences to talk about when the farm services boss addressed this year's Agribuzz at AgQuip.
The annual Farm Writers' Association of NSW event, hosted at the Manildra Group site, attracted more than 90 AgQuip visitors keen to hear the Elders managing director's take on what had made his career in agriculture and regional Australia a rewarding, if occasionally bumpy, ride.
Mr Allison, who graduated from university in Queensland with an agricultural science degree, followed later by an economics degree, began working as a research agronomist before rising in the ranks of Consolidated Fertilizers (which later became Incitec Fertilizers) and CropCare Australia (which later became Syngenta).
His career journey has included leading the Wesfarmers CSBP fertiliser business, and the Wesfarmers Landmark company prior to its sale to AWB.
Although initially expecting to retire from his current job as Elders' managing director in November after 10 years in the role, Mr Allison said he was actually feeling great about his recent decision to stay.
"It's been a privilege to run Elders, which is part of the DNA of rural Australia, and to be part of the company's growth for the right reasons in regional communities," he said.
"I think a sense of community and working for the national good, not just a company's good, is really important.
"You get the sense that a lot of companies tend to focus on what's good for them rather than thinking enough about their national responsibilities.
"Growing up in North Queensland probably gave me a heightened sense of the value of communities and the role we all have to play."
Elders celebrates its 185th anniversary next year.
Agribuzz events, mostly held in Sydney, provide opportunities for those involved in farm sector businesses and networks to connect and learn about the career journeys of some of the industry's notable players.
Flour and sugar milling, stockfeed and ethanol company Manildra uses the AgQuip event as a chance to showcase a diverse range of foods including Wagyu beef, beers and gin, produced with Manildra products.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.