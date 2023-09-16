The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Manufacturer welcomes reboot funding for made-in-Australia but says overseas counterparts are miles ahead

JB
By Jamie Brown
September 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Digga Australia CEO Alan Wade at AgQuip, Gunnedah, with an Aussie made self-levelling post hole digger that sells into China and India.
Digga Australia CEO Alan Wade at AgQuip, Gunnedah, with an Aussie made self-levelling post hole digger that sells into China and India.

There are murmurings from all levels of governments about fresh support for regional jobs through manufacturing, but established companies ask the question: "will it be enough?"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.