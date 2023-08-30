The Land
Home/Cropping

Choice to irrigate valuable commodity makes sense this season

By Simon Chamberlain and Jamie Brown
Updated August 30 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Maunder, Undoolya, Boggabri, puts out 60 siphons to water the family's crop of Janderoi durum wheat after an application of 200kg/ha of urea. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
Harry Maunder, Undoolya, Boggabri, puts out 60 siphons to water the family's crop of Janderoi durum wheat after an application of 200kg/ha of urea. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

Warmer weather and a good watering, plus 200 kilograms a hectare of urea, should be just the ticket to boost growth for the Maunder family's Janderoi durum wheat at Undoolya, Boggabri.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.