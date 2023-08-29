The Land
Home/News

High performance New England grazing country with upside

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated August 29 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Dell Brae is 330 hectares of high altitude, blue ribbon New England grazing country. Picture supplied
Dell Brae is 330 hectares of high altitude, blue ribbon New England grazing country. Picture supplied

Dell Brae is 330 hectares (815 acres) of high altitude, blue ribbon New England grazing country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.