The Liverpool Plains of NSW has long been valued as the fertile heartland of our state, nurturing our communities, agricultural prosperity, and providing food and fibre sustainability.
CWA of NSW opposes the expansion of gas exploration and extraction on the Liverpool Plains and believes that the unfolding threat of coal seam gas (CSG) mining in this region should be of grave concern to all Australians.
The opposition to CSG mining on the Liverpool Plains has united communities - farmers, environmentalists, and Indigenous groups - in a powerful movement that is coming together on Thursday, September 14, in a rally in Sydney.
The CWA of NSW with NSW Farmers Association, Unions NSW, Lock the Gate, and Gomeroi elders will gather at Circular Quay and move through the City of Sydney to NSW Parliament House, where speakers will call for immediate action by the NSW government to cease all exploration and mining on the Liverpool Plains.
The Liverpool Plains hold immense significance as a place of cultural and spiritual importance for the Gomeroi people, with generations of stories, practices, and history embedded in the land.
The lands are also the lifeblood of generations of farmers and rural communities.
The CWA of NSW recognises this deep connection between the land and the people it sustains.
CSG mining poses an alarming threat to the agricultural pursuits that have flourished on these plains for centuries.
The underground water reserves, so crucial to farming, could be contaminated irreversibly, endangering both crop yields and livestock.
Farmers deserve the reassurance their labour will continue to bear fruit, and CSG mining casts a dark shadow over this.
In a world grappling with the consequences of global warming, it is irresponsible to allow activities that exacerbate this crisis. The CWA of NSW acknowledges the need for energy resources to power our modern lives. However, the pursuit of energy must be aligned with sustainable and responsible practices.
CSG mining has a notorious track record of contaminating groundwater and compromising the health of nearby communities.
Objection to CSG mining on the Liverpool Plains is not a call for stagnation, rather, it is a plea for progress rooted in foresight and wisdom.
The Australian spirit of innovation should be harnessed to prioritise energy alternatives that do not jeopardise our land, water, and health.
The Liverpool Plains, with its unique ecosystem and diverse flora and fauna, must be safeguarded as a haven of biodiversity. The CWA stands firm in its conviction that short-term economic gain should not be prioritised over the long-term preservation of our environment.
In a testament to the power of community-driven advocacy the collective voices in opposition to CSG mining on the Liverpool Plains emphasise the importance of protecting cultural heritage, ensuring food and fibre security, and preserving the environment for future generations.
The CWA of NSW urges the NSW government to listen to the concerns of its citizens and the expert advice and rescind the decision to grant an extension to the petroleum exploration licences located on the Liverpool Plains.
