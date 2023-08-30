The Land
Opinion

CWA of NSW calls for action against coal seam gas mining in the Liverpool Plains

August 30 2023 - 3:00pm
CWA of NSW opposes the expansion of gas exploration and extraction on the Liverpool Plains. File picture
The Liverpool Plains of NSW has long been valued as the fertile heartland of our state, nurturing our communities, agricultural prosperity, and providing food and fibre sustainability.

